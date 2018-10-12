Lakers' LeBron James: Resting Friday
James is resting for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as keeping LeBron fresh for the regular season is a top priority. With Brandon Ingram (quad), Rajon Rondo (rest) and Josh Hart (rest) all out as well, Lonzo Ball and Lance Stephenson are strong candidates to assume primary ballhandling duties.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Rejoining lineup Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Resting Saturday vs. Clippers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: 18 points in win over Kings•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play 14-to-16 minutes Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Tuesday•
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...