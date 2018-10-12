James is resting for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as keeping LeBron fresh for the regular season is a top priority. With Brandon Ingram (quad), Rajon Rondo (rest) and Josh Hart (rest) all out as well, Lonzo Ball and Lance Stephenson are strong candidates to assume primary ballhandling duties.