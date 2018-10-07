Lakers' LeBron James: Resting Saturday vs. Clippers
James is resting for Saturday's preseason contest against the Clippers.
Coach Luke Walton is giving James the night off, opening up opportunities for younger players. Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma should see strong minutes at both forward spots.
