James (ankle) is expected to return Tuesday against the Knicks or Wednesday against the Rockets, Shams Charania of Stadium reports.

James is planning on sitting out the Lakers' games Thursday, Friday and Sunday before returning in the middle of next week. The goal is for James to be as close to 100 percent as possible while also allowing him some ramp-up time before the playoffs, especially since the Lakers are staring down a tough first-round opponent given their expected seeding. When James initially returned from his injury, he played 32 minutes against the Kings. It's not immediately clear if he'll be on a minutes restriction or not this time around.