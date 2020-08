James (groin) will return from a one-game absence for Saturday's tilt against the Pacers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Lakers exercised caution with James by holding him out of Thursday's loss to the Rockets. However, his time on the sidelines will be short lived, as he has been cleared to suit up Saturday. The future Hall-of-Famer has averaged 19.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks across 33.5 minutes in four games since the NBA's restart.