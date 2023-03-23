James (foot) has begun on-court activity and a "gradual movement program" but remains without an official return timetable, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

James hasn't played since Feb. 26 due to a right foot injury. However, the superstar forward still plans on returning before the end of the regular season. The Lakers currently sit at 10th in the Western Conference and will likely continue to rely on Anthony Davis to shoulder the offensive load until James retakes the court.