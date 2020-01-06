Lakers' LeBron James: Rolls to ninth triple-double

James posted 21 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 106-99 win over the Pistons.

The lack of defensive stats and three-point production took some shine off James' performances, but fantasy managers won't complain about the 35-year-old delivering another triple-double, his ninth of the season. James also extended his streak of double-digit assists to six games, with his total of 11 matching his NBA-leading average in the category.