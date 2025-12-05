James (sciatica/foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

After posting eight points (4-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 11 assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Thursday's win over Toronto, James will miss the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set due to left foot joint arthritis and sciatica. The superstar's next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the 76ers. With the veteran forward sidelined, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber are candidates for increased playing time.