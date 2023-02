James (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James participated in Monday's shootaround but will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to his sore left ankle. Austin Reaves, Troy Brown and Lonnie Walker should continue to handle increased roles against Portland, while James' final chance to return before the All-Star break will be Wednesday against the Pelicans.