James (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James will miss his first game since Dec. 28 due to a left ankle injury. Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. James' next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Utah.