Lakers' LeBron James: Ruled out Tuesday
James will not play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left groin, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
The Lakers have been cautious with James' workload since falling out of the playoff race, but the distinction here is James is not carrying his usual "load management" tag. Instead, the Lakers are chalking up his absence to a sore groin, which he may have aggravated in Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Either way, the Lakers will be without their four-time MVP and will head into Tuesday's game a bit overmatched, at least on paper, against the best team in the league.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.