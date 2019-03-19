Lakers' LeBron James: Ruled out Tuesday

James will not play in Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a sore left groin, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

The Lakers have been cautious with James' workload since falling out of the playoff race, but the distinction here is James is not carrying his usual "load management" tag. Instead, the Lakers are chalking up his absence to a sore groin, which he may have aggravated in Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Either way, the Lakers will be without their four-time MVP and will head into Tuesday's game a bit overmatched, at least on paper, against the best team in the league.