James (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James has been listed as probable due to his ankle soreness recently, but he'll be held out for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. With Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder) also sidelined, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown should see increased run in the frontcourt against Toronto.