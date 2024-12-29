James (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was initially listed as questionable due to illness, but the Lakers are going to be cautious with the star forward and will give him the game off. Gabe Vincent will start in place of James against Sacramento, while Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish are candidates to earn more minutes off the bench as well. James' next chance to play will come against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.