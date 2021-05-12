James (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against Houston, per his personal Twitter account.

It's not often that a player self-reports his own injury status, but that's exactly what happened just minutes after Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports tweeted that James was "unlikely" to return Wednesday. Most of the news surrounding James' ankle in recent days has been positive, but he was held out of Tuesday's overtime win over the Knicks and will now miss both halves of the back-to-back. Haynes noted that James is targeting Saturday's game against Indiana for his return, so it does not appear that he's suffered any sort of setback. Rather, it's possible that the Lakers view the last-place Rockets as a team they can beat without James, so there's no need to risk bringing him back before he's completely healthy.