James (ankle) said after Tuesday's win over Detroit that he won't play Wednesday against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James appeared in the Lakers' last five games and didn't appear to have significant limitations, as he averaged 24.2 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 36.8 minutes per game. However, he's been dealing with an ankle issue in recent weeks and will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set to give him extra rest ahead of the All-Star break. Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura are candidates to handle increased run Wednesday.