James ended with 37 points (14-28 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 victory over Sacramento.

The Kings are a playoff-worthy team, but James showed the intrastate rival who the real King is with a tour-de-force performance. The Lakers have won five straight behind a string of brilliant evenings from James, and his light is allowed to shine brighter thanks to excellent work from his supporting cast over the past couple of weeks.