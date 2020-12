James had 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal during Wednesday's 112-107 preseason win at Phoenix.

James missed all four shots he took in the first quarter but slowly made up for them by scoring four straight to begin the second. He then sat out the entire second half, in which his team did enough for the win. James played just 15 minutes of Wednesday's game and will play near that amount in a rematch at Phoenix on Friday.