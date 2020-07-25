James registered 20 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Magic.

James saw an increased workload in this the team's second scrimmage. He also turned in a well-rounded line in Thursday's matchup versus the Mavericks, posting 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five dimes, three boards and one steal in 15 minutes. It's unclear how much the Lakers will push James during the reseeding games, but regardless he has proven more than capable of producing impressive stat lines even in limited action.