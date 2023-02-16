James ended with 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 victory over the Pelicans.

James was back in the lineup after three straight games on the sidelines due to left ankle soreness. The Lakers mixed it up with Jarred Vanderbilt next to Anthony Davis in the frontcourt, a move that will take some pressure off James on the defensive end. He'll get plenty of rest during the All-Star break and will need to finish the season strong if the Lakers are to advance to the playoffs.