James scored 26 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes in a 94-92 win over Memphis on Tuesday.

The veteran recorded his second 20-point double-double in as many games during a fight to the finish to close out the trip to Memphis. James struggled to start the game, shooting 1-for-7 from the field in the first half, but found a groove after trailing at halftime. The forward shot 8-for-11 from the field in the second half, including shooting 7-for-8 from inside the arc. Despite only making one shot from behind the three-point line in three games this season, James is shooting his best percentage from deep since 2012 at 38.6 percent.