James had 21 points (9-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in Thursday's Game 3 win over the Suns.

It was far from a vintage performance for James, who still appears to be rounding into form after missing extensive time down the stretch due to an ankle injury. But he topped 20 points for the second straight game and once again put on a show as a facilitator in the halfcourt. James was responsible for seven of the Lakers' 20 turnovers, however, and his recklessness in the fourth quarter allowed the Suns to climb back into the game after Los Angeles built an 18-point advantage.