James produced 22 points (8-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 victory over the Cavaliers.

James has been better than ever from three-point range this season -- he entered Saturday posting a career-best 41.4 percent mark from beyond the arc. However, he struggled from that distance in a homecoming game against Cleveland, though the Lakers were still able to pull of a the win. James did manage to exceed 20 points for the fifth time in his past six contests, and he's now posted double-digit points in an NBA record 1,167 straight games.