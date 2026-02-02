James had 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

James poured in 22 points on efficient marks from the field, though he left some meat on the bone at the charity stripe with four missed free throws. The 41-year-old averaged 23.5 points, 6.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 15 games in January and will look to power through with strong production to open February.