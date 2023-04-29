James racked up 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 125-85 victory over Memphis in Game 6 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

James' final stat line wasn't eye-popping, according to his standards, but he was extremely efficient while also logging less than 35 minutes for the first time in the series. James averaged 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the series, and he should be driving force for Los Angeles in the Conference Semifinals, regardless if the team ends up playing the Kings or Warriors.