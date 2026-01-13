James contributed 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Kings.

James missed all five of his three-pointers and wasn't able to right the ship for the Lakers, as the franchise lost its third straight game. Tuesday's game against Atlanta is the second night of a back-to-back set, and based on James' previous comments regarding back-to-backs, he's questionable to play depending on how he's feeling.