James amassed 23 points (8-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-121 win over the Grizzlies.

James had his quietest offensive game in recent memory -- the last time he had scored fewer than 24 points was Dec. 9 against Philadelphia -- but Los Angeles was able to pull out a narrow one-point win anyway. Despite the relatively quiet scoring output, James was still productive, especially at the defensive end -- he tallied multiple steals and blocks for the first time since the Lakers' third game of the season. It's a nice bonus whenever the perennial All-Star is knocking down his free-throw tries, and with Friday's 6-for-7 performance, James has gone 29-for-33 (87.9 percent) from the charity stripe over his past four contests.