James delivered 25 points (10-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns. He also committed six turnovers.

On the surface, it seems like a strong effort from James -- who delivered his second double-double of the season while also topping the 20-point mark for the third straight game. However, he committed five or more turnovers for the third time over the four contests of the series and once again looked sloppy as the team's primary playmaking threat. His stats are good enough to keep James as a must-start player across all formats going forward, but there's no question James still has several kinks to iron out before he's back to his best shape -- especially from an efficiency point of view.