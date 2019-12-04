Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 25 points

James had 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-6 FT), nine assists and six rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 win at Denver.

LeBron has gone seven straight games without a triple-double and two straight with single-digit assists, but he continues to produce at a strong rate across the board to become one of the top fantasy assets this season. He will aim to extend his strong run of play -- 27.0 points, 10.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in his last five games -- on the road against Utah on Wednesday.