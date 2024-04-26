James produced 26 points (12-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference's first round.

James had another strong showing, but as has been the trend throughout the series, the Lakers couldn't hold on to their lead and ended up losing, falling into an 0-3 deficit and having their backs against the wall. James has done everything in his power to counter Denver, reaching the 25-point mark in all three of his appearances in the series while averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 assists and 6.7 rebounds across 40.3 minutes per contest.