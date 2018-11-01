Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 29 points in narrow victory
James had 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 victory over the Mavericks.
James led all scorers with 29 points Wednesday, continuing his fantastic start to the season. His assists and rebounds were slightly down on what has come to be expected and he did miss a crucial free-throw down the stretch which could have cost the Lakers the game. Luckily for him, the Mavericks were not able to capitalize and the Lakers came away with a one-point victory. We all know what LeBron is and he, of course, needs to be on every single roster.
