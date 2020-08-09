James (groin) generated 31 points (13-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 loss to the Pacers.

James returned to the rotation following a one-game absence with a groin injury and provided one of his trademark stat lines. It's unclear how involved James will be during the team's two final regular season games, so those in daily fantasy leagues will want to be sure that he is in fact suiting up before slotting him into lineups.