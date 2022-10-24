James had 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-104 loss to Portland.

James scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, making eight of his 13 shot attempts. With 7.7 seconds remaining, his dunk tied the score at 104 but, after a Portland layup, James missed an 18-footer that would have sent the game into overtime. While Los Angeles has gone winless in its first three contests, James has put up great numbers -- averaging 27.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists -- but has struggled from beyond the arc, making just 25.9 percent of his attempts.