Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 35 points Saturday
James finished with 35 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 loss to San Antonio.
James shot an impressive 13-of-21 from the field Saturday, finishing with 35 points to go with 11 rebounds. The Lakers fell to 2-and-4 with this loss despite the impressive start to the season by James. From a fantasy outlook, it appears James is going to be just fine no matter the winning record and he should be able to return top 10 value quite easily once all is said and done.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in big win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hands out 10 assists in maiden victory•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Hero to goat in OT loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in spectacular debut•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Resting Friday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...