James finished with 35 points (13-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 120-116 loss to San Antonio.

James shot an impressive 13-of-21 from the field Saturday, finishing with 35 points to go with 11 rebounds. The Lakers fell to 2-and-4 with this loss despite the impressive start to the season by James. From a fantasy outlook, it appears James is going to be just fine no matter the winning record and he should be able to return top 10 value quite easily once all is said and done.