James finished with 36 points (15-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 103-88 loss to the Clippers.

James worked tirelessly to keep the Lakers in this game, but losing Luke Doncic (leg) at halftime was the final nail in the coffin. The team was already struggling without Austin Reaves (calf), Deandre Ayton (elbow) and Rui Hachimura (groin), and even a generational talent like James couldn't turn the game around. Doncic's injury doesn't appear to be serious, but the Lakers can take solace in the fact that James is more than capable of picking up the slack despite his age.