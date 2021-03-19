James recorded 37 points (14-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block Thursday in a 116-105 win versus Charlotte.

James was the Lakers' driving force that helped extend their winning streak to four games. But unlike those previous three wins, he easily spearheaded them points-wise against Charlotte. It was the third time this season during which James scored at least 35 in one game. He averaged 25.5 points and logged a 56.5 field-goal percentage across those four wins.