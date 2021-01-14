James registered 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 128-99 win over the Thunder.

James paced the Lakers offensively once again, and the veteran is showing no signs of slowing down despite having a bigger role on offense compared to last season. James is yet to score under 18 points in a single game during the current campaign and, while he has registered double-digit assists just three times, he has supplemented that "lack" of assists with what seems to be an uptick in his scoring figures -- albeit minor -- this year. He is averaging 24.3 points per game.