Lakers' LeBron James: Scores game-high 31 points
James produced 31 points (9-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 victory over New York.
James overcame illness to finish as the games leading scorer. His six triples matched his season-high and the 7-of-7 from the free-throw line was certainly positive. The Lakers travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Friday and with Anthony Davis (back) all but ruled out, James is going to be doing everything if they are to get the win.
