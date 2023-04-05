James (foot) racked up 37 points (14-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime win over the Jazz.

James came into the contest listed as questionable with foot soreness, but he suited up for a fifth straight game and notched his four consecutive start. Tuesday's performance was by far James' best scoring outing since returning from a 13-game absence, but he continues to struggle with his three-point shot and is shooting just 24 percent from deep over his past five appearances, though the Lakers are still 4-1 during that stretch.