Lakers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 27 points in win
James ended with 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-115 victory over the Hornets.
James returned to action Friday after missing the previous game due to rest. This is going to be the story for the remainder of the season as the Lakers give their young players additional playing time. Whenever James is on the floor he is going to put up big numbers which makes him a hard player to drop. The Lakers have four games next week including a back-to-back set to end the week, meaning James will likely miss at least one game.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.