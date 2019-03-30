Lakers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 27 points in win

James ended with 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-115 victory over the Hornets.

James returned to action Friday after missing the previous game due to rest. This is going to be the story for the remainder of the season as the Lakers give their young players additional playing time. Whenever James is on the floor he is going to put up big numbers which makes him a hard player to drop. The Lakers have four games next week including a back-to-back set to end the week, meaning James will likely miss at least one game.