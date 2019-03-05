Lakers' LeBron James: Scores team-high 27 points Monday
James compiled 27 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 432 minutes during Monday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.
James continues to put up big numbers despite the ongoing rumors coming from within the team. This loss means the Lakers hopes of getting into the playoffs are all but gone. James has been a little disappointing this season and is currently the 16th ranked player in 12-team formats. As long as he is playing, the production will typically follow. However, owners need to watch closely in case the Lakers fall completely out of the playoff race, in which case he could be given some rest.
