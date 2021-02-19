James scored 32 points (14-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and added eight rebounds and seven assists in the Lakers' 109-98 loss to the Nets on Thursday.

With Dennis Schroder (COVID-19 protocols) joining Anthony Davis (calf) on the sideline, James was forced to take on another heavy scoring load. While he stepped up, scoring 30-plus points for the second straight game, he didn't get enough help from his supporting cast to pull out a victory. Despite the loss, it was a historic night for James as he recorded his 35,000th career point, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone as the only other players to reach the milestone. In his 17th season, James is having another MVP-caliber campaign, averaging 25.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.