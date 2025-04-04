James ended with 33 points (10-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

James was again able to play through his pesky groin injury, bouncing back from a mediocre 16-point showing in a 109-105 loss to the Suns. James has averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds since returning from a seven-game absence, and his results over the span have paled in comparison to Luka Doncic's recent production. Austin Reaves' excellent play has siphoned some production from James as well. The team has a back-to-back coming up next week, and a couple of wins in the meantime could earn James some much-needed pre-playoff rest.