James (ankle) went for 34 points (13-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one block and one steal over 38 minutes in the Lakers' 113-106 victory over the Bucks on Thursday.

James followed up one of his worst performances of the season with one of his best. His 34 points were a season high and he fell just two assists shy of his seventh double-double. Thursday also marked the sixth time James made at least 10 shots in a game.