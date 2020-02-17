Lakers' LeBron James: Secures bragging rights once again
James finished with 23 points (9-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.
James guided his team to victory Sunday in what was arguably the most entertaining All-Satr game in recent memory. The new format certainly made things interesting as both teams pushed hard for the win. James has now captained three straight teams since the current selection format was introduced, gaining victory in all three matchups. James is putting together a strong season for the Lakers and has been a solid first-round player despite shooting just 69 percent from the free-throw line. The Lakers are likely to be battling for the number one seed in the Western Conference which should ensure James is on the floor for the majority of the remaining games.
