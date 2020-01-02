Lakers' LeBron James: Secures eighth triple-double
James registered 31 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 117-107 win over the Suns.
The triple-double was James' eighth of the season, leaving him one shy of matching the Mavericks' Luka Doncic for the NBA lead. James did the bulk of his damage in the first half, as he had already reached double figures in both points and assists by the intermission. The solid shooting night from the floor was also a welcome sight for James, who had converted at a 38.8 percent clip over his previous three outings.
