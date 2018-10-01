Lakers' LeBron James: Sees 15 minutes in preseason opener
James totaled nine points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
As was expected, James didn't see much run during the Lakers' first exhibition. He still managed to play well and demonstrate chemistry with the starting five. It's possible he'll see more minutes as the preseason moves along, but it might not be best to bank on it for DFS purposes.
