James accumulated 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 106-103 victory over the Magic.

James was dealing with an ankle injury Monday night, but the fact that he was able to play 33 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back is a great sign. Unsurprisingly, James has averaged 35.6 minutes in his last three games since the Lakers announced he would be held to around 29 minutes most nights.