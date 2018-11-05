Lakers' LeBron James: Sees minutes downturn in blowout loss
James turned in 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in the Lakers' 121-107 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.
The game completely got away from the Lakers in the first quarter, as they faced a 25-point deficit after the first 12 minutes. That led to an abbreviated allotment of playing time overall for James, who coach Luke Walton opted to give some time off to in a game it was clear his team wouldn't prevail in. James' production was still solid relative to playing time, and he naturally remains one of the surest fantasy commodities on a night-to-night basis. He'll look to bounce back to his normal levels of production when the Lakers face off with the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
