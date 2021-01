James had 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in a 120-102 win Sunday at Houston.

With Anthony Davis (hip) back, James took more of a secondary role likely to alleviate the high usage he had Friday against the Bulls. These types of performances are rather unordinary for the forward. Fortunately, James has not gone under 18 points or both five rebounds and five assists in any of his games so far this season.