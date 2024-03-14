James (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Despite dealing with a nagging ankle issue, James has been upgraded from questionable to available for the second straight game Wednesday. The superstar forward is averaging 27.2 points, 9.6 assists, 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.2 minutes across his last five outings.