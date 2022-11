James (groin) plans to return for Friday's game versus the Spurs, Chris Haynes of TNT reports.

James is reportedly set to return Friday after missing five straight games due to a groin injury. Austin Reaves has been starting in the superstar forward's absence. James was averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 35.7 minutes across 10 games before going down to injury.